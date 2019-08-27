Fashionunited
 
Reebok x The Animals Observatory
Reebok x The Animals Observatory

Danielle Wightman-Stone
Reebok has unveiled its second collaboration with designer childrenswear brand The Animals Observatory bringing a “unique and fashionable approach” to children’s trainers.

The second collection sees The Animals Observatory creative director Laia Aguilar putting a “new spin” on Reebok’s Classic Nylon silhouette, shot alongside colourful apparel for children aged toddler through grade school.

The fun and colourful trainers have been designed specifically with children in mind, and feature soft leather and vintage-inspired nylon, which the brand states pays homage to Reebok’s original design, while the slightly altered toe cap pattern and bold primary colours aims to “deliver a trend-relevant, kids-only twist”.

Inspired by her world travels, Laia Aguilar explains her vision for this collaboration in a statement: “Here, where I live in Empordà, near the French border, I have everything I need around me in order to create, but it is the cities that my designs for the most part, tend to make the most sense. Reebok x The Animals Observatory collection is far more at home in the streets that are teeming with people - the chaotic score that is the music of the big cities.”

The redesign of the Classic Nylon silhouette follows up The Animals Observatory’s debut capsule line with Reebok featuring the Freestyle Hi and Workout Plus trainers.

The Reebok x The Animals Observatory second capsule collection drops on September 3, at theanimalsobservatory.com and selected stores, and will be available in infant and children sizing.

Images: courtesy of Reebok x The Animals Observatory
reebok sportswear Children the animals observatory
 

