Reebok x Victoria Beckham mark partnership with curated collection

London - British designer Victoria Beckham has unveiled an exclusive merchandise collection showcasing her love of Reebok ahead of her debut collection launch for Reebok x Victoria Beckham with the sportswear giant.

Reebok hosted an intimate experience in Los Angeles on Thursday evening, marking Victoria Beckham’s new position within the team, during which the designer revealed her curated set of merchandise. Beckham was joined by longstanding Reebok brand ambassador, basketball icon Shaquille O’Neal, who officially welcomed her to Reebok. During the private dinner, Beckham shared details of her upcoming collection with the global brand, revealing that she was particularly inspired by heritage products from the 90s.

Victoria Beckham launches curated collection of merch from Reebok ahead of Reebok x Victoria Beckham launch

Beckham also revealed her set of curated merchandise from Reebok, which highlights her love and appreciation for Reebok’s heritage. The first item from the range, a t-shirt, was unveiled during the event and is set to launch next month on Reebok.com. “I had so much fun tonight, being welcomed into the Reebok family, by Shaq,” said Victoria Beckham in a statement. “The merch collection is really a celebration of him, the 90’s and Reebok’s heritage.”

The merch collection launch comes ahead of the debut Reebok x Victoria Beckham collection, which is set to launch in late 2018. The first collection to stem from their collaboration aims to bring together Reebok’s and Beckham’s passion for creating designs that speak to consumers today, while creatively pushing the boundaries in sportswear design. “Having the opportunity to realize my aesthetic within a sportswear environment is something that I have long wanted to do," added Beckham.

"Partnering with Reebok will enable me to further promote my vision in a new category. It’s incredibly exciting to work with such an iconic brand that epitomizes my belief in encouraging women to be the best version of themselves."

Photos: Courtesy of Reebok