Reem Acra to show at Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week

New York-based fashion designer Reem Acra has gained worldwide fame for her luxurious collections worn by red carpet actresses and her whimsical bridal collections. While she's been a staple at New York Bridal Fashion Week for many years, next season she will be taking her show on the road and showing at Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week.

This year's Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week will take place from April 23 to 29. Her spring 2019 bridal collection will be showcased as part of Barcelona Bridal Night on April 25. "I'm excited to present my bridal spring collection 2019 in Barcelona , a place of beauty and culture like the women who embody my designs," said Acra.

Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week is preparing for its first major and most international edition to date. Fashion shows are planned by around 25 designers of bridal and evening wear. More than 300 exhibitors are expected, including 60 percent from abroad, presenting their 2019 collections to shoppers, media and guests from all over the world.

photo: via PR Newswire