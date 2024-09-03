Refashion takes its pop-up campus on the road

This autumn, eco-organisation Refashion that manages waste from the textile, footwear and homeware industries in France, is launching a pop-up campus dedicated to garment repair and circular fashion. The initiative will tour the south of France via an ‘ephemeral campus’ concept.

From September 27 to October 28 2024, Refashion's pop-up campus will make stops in three cities. Kicking off in Montpellier from September 27 to September 30 at the city’s Place du Nombre d’Or, the tour then heads to Nice from October 4 to October 7, setting up shop at its Place Masséna.

The final stop will be Marseille from October 25 to October 28 at Place Jean Jaurès. The event will run from 11 am to 7 pm (CEST) daily.

Through the pop-up campus, the eco-organisation aims to educate the public about clothing and textile repair, as well as the principles of circular fashion.

The free event, open to all, will offer practical workshops, insights into textile collection processes, and guidance on adopting sustainable fashion practices. The goal is to empower individuals to actively contribute to environmental protection while also saving money.

Dubbed the Refashion Academy, this travelling campus will host a variety of activities, including repair workshops and thematic discussions. Participants will delve into the concept of the ‘5 Rs: Repair, Reuse, Reduce, Recycle, and Restyle’.

"Promoting behavioural change through practical examples, creativity, and education on the 5 Rs, using workshops and even TV segments, is our approach to engaging as many people as possible in this movement," Sandra Baldini, director of consumer engagement at Refashion, said in a press release.

Following the launch of the Repair Bonus at the end of 2023, Refashion continues its mission to raise awareness and encourage the French public to embrace the repair and collection of used clothing and footwear. These are crucial steps in mitigating the environmental impact of the textile industry.

