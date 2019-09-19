Refinery29 and Eloquii team up on crowdsourced collection

Consumers were the brains behind Eloquii's latest collection. The trend-driven womenswear brand for sizes 14 and up teamed with global media company Refinery29 for a crowdsourced fashion collection called The Weekender by Refinery29 x Eloquii.

The Weekender was developed with insights gathered from a nationally representative survey. Women who wear sizes 12 and up were asked questions to determine what the majority of this consumer base believes is missing from her wardrobe.

The result is a 27-piece collection of jackets, dresses, T-shirts, blouses, denim and skirts, each available in sizes 12-28. Featuring prints called Sunday Strips, 29 Stars, Weekend Getaway and Stylish Spots and an overall palette of caramel, amber, yellow blue and teal, the collection is inspired by the idea of casual and fun weekend attire.

The Weekender is priced between 49.95 and 129.95 dollars. It retails in Eloquii stores, and online through the brand's e-commerce site, Refinery29 and through wholesale partners Nordstrom, Stitch Fix and Gwynnie Bee.

"Partnering with Refinery29 to design a new collection that was not just made for her but inspired by her has been a highlight of my time here," Yesenia Torres, Eloquii's design director, said in a statement. "Together we gained insight from the community to identify a pain point in their wardrobe and offer a solution in the form of a chic, versatile collection that will cater to whatever the weekend throws her way."

Images: Eloquii.com