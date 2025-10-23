Reformation launches debut 100 percent recycled sweater collection

LA-based women’s wear brand Reformation has launched its first-ever, 100 percent recycled sweater collection.

Consisting of 95 percent recycled cashmere, with 5 percent recycled wool, all garments in the collection do not feature any new or virgin materials, according to Reformation. Styles in the collection include an oversized recycled cashmere crewneck, a recycled cashmere cardigan, and a recycled cashmere mini dress.

The collection launch is in line with Reformation’s broader goals to achieve climate positive by 2025 and circular by 2030. In order to achieve these targets, Reformation is reducing its use of carbon-intensive fibers, such as cashmere, and increasing its use of recycled and recyclable fibers.

Reformation launches first-ever 100% recycled fiber sweater collection Credits: Reformation

Despite representing less than 1 percent of Reformation’s material sourcing, virgin cashmere accounts for 26.9 percent of the brand’s carbon emissions by material, making it the most carbon-intensive fabric in its assortment.

To overcome this issue, Reformation has started recycling old fibers and fabric leftovers into new yarns for new garments. Beginning with a blend of 70 percent recycled cashmere, the brand managed to increase this bit by bit to a blend with 95 percent recycled, 5 percent virgin cashmere.

The new collection is now completely recycled, with 95 percent recycled cashmere and 5 percent high-quality recycled wool. Compared to conventional cashmere, it delivers the same soft, luxurious hand feel while reducing carbon emissions by 96 percent and cutting water usage by 89 percent. Reformation’s 100 percent Recycled Sweater collection is now available at thereformation.com.