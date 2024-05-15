Reformation launches eyewear with Jimmy Fairly

American womenswear brand Reformation has unveiled a capsule collection of sunglasses with French eyewear brand Jimmy Fairly.

The limited-edition collection marks Reformation’s first foray into eyewear and features sunglasses that encapsulate the brand’s signature, vintage-inspired designs.

The collaboration, launching on May 15, includes five different frames, including cat-eye, aviator, and oval silhouette styles in an array of colourways.

Reformation x Jimmy Fairly sunglasses collection Credits: Reformation

Each style has been designed in Paris and handmade in France with 100 percent bio-acetate frames and bio-nylon lenses.

Reformation x Jimmy Fairly sunglasses will be available on thereformation.com and jimmyfairly.com websites, as well as in select Reformation and Jimmy Fairly stores around the world.

All styles are priced at 165 pounds / 185 US dollars / 265 Canadian dollars / 165 euros.

