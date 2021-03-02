Reformation launches sustainable activewear collection

Los Angeles-based sustainable ready-to-wear apparel brand Reformation has launched its first activewear collection titled Ref Active.

The collection includes crop tops and sports bras in flirty silhouettes and bike shorts and bodysuits in colors ranging from pastel hues to neutral tones.

Two unique fabrications are used throughout the collection: EcoMove fabric is a performance material intended for high-impact activities, while Ecostretch fabric is designed for more casual anytime wear.

Both fabrics come in various styles and colors and are produced from Repreve, which uses 100 percent post-consumer recycled plastic bottles. All fabrics are Oeko-Tex certified, meaning the material has been tested and is free of harmful chemical substances.

Reformation stated in a press release, “using traceable fiber print technology, Repreve fabrics are 100 percent traceable from raw material, yarn & mill, and the finished goods facility. Producing the fabric uses 45 percent less energy, 20 percent less water, and 30 percent less GHG Emissions than virgin polyester.”