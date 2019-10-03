Reformation teams up with New Balance for its first sneaker collection

Sustainable fashion brand Reformation has joined forces with athletic brand New Balance to launch a line of sustainable sneakers, marking Reformation’s first entry into the sneaker category and New Balance’s first sustainably-led collaboration.

Three New Balance styles have been reinvented for the collection, using eco-friendly materials such as post-consumer recycled polyester, chrome-free suede, soy-based inks, and a combination of EVA foam and Bloom algae for the shoes’ inserts. In addition, all leather used in the collection is certified gold by the Leather Working Group.

Each sneaker style will come in five colorways, priced between 80 US dollars (approximately 64 pounds) and 110 US dollars (88 pounds). They will be available for purchase from October 10 at all of Reformation’s stores, as well as their ecommerce. Online shoppers will also be able to purchase the collection via New Balance’s website. Interested consumers can sign up for a waitlist available on Reformation’s website from October 3.

Pictures: courtesy of Reformation