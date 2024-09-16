Reformation unveils collaboration with Kacey Musgraves

American sustainable womenswear brand Reformation has unveiled a collection designed in partnership with Grammy-award-winning singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves.

The 17-style Kacey Musgraves x Reformation collaboration has been designed to share the singer’s desire for “slowing down,” with a collection that is less brat summer and more English countryside charm that the brand states has been “made for frolicking”.

Kacey Musgraves x Reformation campaign. Credits: Kelly Christine Sutton for Reformation.

Musgraves has designed an earthy collection of pastoral dresses, separates and accessories featuring warm plaids, rich silks and suedes, dainty lace details, vintage-inspired denim, and a custom-for-Musgraves Reformation floral print.

The collection also highlights the brand's sustainable commitment, with the pieces made from recycled and regenerative materials, including Reformation’s new 95 percent recycled, 5 percent virgin cashmere blend and regenerative wool.

Kacey Musgraves x Reformation campaign. Credits: Kelly Christine Sutton for Reformation.

The collection marks Musgraves' first-ever collaboration with a fashion brand and coincides with the beginning of the US tour of her new album ‘Deeper Well’.

Commenting on the collaboration, Musgraves said in a statement: “Designing every little detail of this collection and partnering with an earth-conscious brand I’m organically a fan of was such a joy and a fun opportunity to flex a different creative muscle.

“Each piece was very thoughtfully and personally crafted over many months and propels the classic aesthetic of ‘Deeper Well’ into a new, wearable dimension.”

The collection is available online, in all Reformation stores, and at Nordstrom from September 16.

Kacey Musgraves x Reformation campaign. Credits: Kelly Christine Sutton for Reformation.

Kacey Musgraves x Reformation campaign. Credits: Kelly Christine Sutton for Reformation.