Reformation unveils collaboration with Kacey Musgraves
American sustainable womenswear brand Reformation has unveiled a collection designed in partnership with Grammy-award-winning singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves.
The 17-style Kacey Musgraves x Reformation collaboration has been designed to share the singer’s desire for “slowing down,” with a collection that is less brat summer and more English countryside charm that the brand states has been “made for frolicking”.
Musgraves has designed an earthy collection of pastoral dresses, separates and accessories featuring warm plaids, rich silks and suedes, dainty lace details, vintage-inspired denim, and a custom-for-Musgraves Reformation floral print.
The collection also highlights the brand's sustainable commitment, with the pieces made from recycled and regenerative materials, including Reformation’s new 95 percent recycled, 5 percent virgin cashmere blend and regenerative wool.
The collection marks Musgraves' first-ever collaboration with a fashion brand and coincides with the beginning of the US tour of her new album ‘Deeper Well’.
Commenting on the collaboration, Musgraves said in a statement: “Designing every little detail of this collection and partnering with an earth-conscious brand I’m organically a fan of was such a joy and a fun opportunity to flex a different creative muscle.
“Each piece was very thoughtfully and personally crafted over many months and propels the classic aesthetic of ‘Deeper Well’ into a new, wearable dimension.”
The collection is available online, in all Reformation stores, and at Nordstrom from September 16.