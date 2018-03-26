Reformation x Ali Tate Cutler

Sustainable clothing label Reformation has launched a new collection with model Ali Tate Cutler that extends to plus-size, meaning that the brand is offering clothing in US sizes 0-22 for the first time.

“Last year we started receiving a lot of comments on social media and requests from customers for more inclusive sizing,” explains Reformation in a statement. “We agree it’s unfair that we only offer clothing to a limited size range and have been working on changing this. We’re now happy to be launching a collection with more sizes (0-22). We’re super sorry we didn’t do it sooner.”

To launch the addition of plus sizes, the sustainable clothing label has teamed up with model Ali Tate Cutler on a spring collection, which has been designed by the model to “make women look and feel beautiful” and features sexy, flattering fits in comfortable fabrics.

Commenting on the collaboration, Cutler, said: “I have loved clothing as a form of expression since I was a toddler. I would always take time pouring over possible outfit choices for the day, and put them together in fun and unexpected ways.

“As I got older I saw that clothes were not only a form of self expression, but also a way to demonstrate self love. Caring about how you present yourself to the world is caring about yourself too. Taking the time to look and feel great is a way to give love back to yourself.”

The collection features all the sustainable manufacturing practices of other Reformation pieces, the only different is that the limited edition collection comes in more sizes. The line features dresses, two-piece sets and bodysuits in sizes 0-22 and XS-3XL, with prices ranging from 78–218 dollars.

Images: courtesy of Reformation