Refy unveils debut fashion and lifestyle collection

Beauty brand Refy, one of the fastest growing businesses in the UK in 2023, is expanding into lifestyle, following the appointment of Danielle Culligan, former head of design for Christopher Kane.

‘Refy Curated,’ launching globally on February 21, is an exclusive capsule collection of “high-quality, luxury” limited-edition fashion and lifestyle pieces, including ready-to-wear and couture, bespoke pieces, such as a cut-out coat and dress.

Refy Curated Credits: Refy

Jess Hunt, founder of Reft, said in a statement: “Our creative and campaigns have always been so much more than just a beauty shoot, they always embody the complete Reft lifestyle.

“Curated is bringing that Reft aesthetic into real life and allowing our customer to be fully immersed in the brand.”

Refy has worked with chrome and metals that “explored how these can be shaped to go beyond their reflective properties to create accessories that are, in themselves, pieces of art”.

The collection features essentials such as T-shirts and sweats made from luxe fabrics and vests and dresses woven from bespoke, recycled materials, alongside bespoke items like a one-of-a-kind metal dress. There is also a selection of accessories, including a claw clip, hair clips and earrings sculpted in metal.

Refy Curated - Metal Dress Credits: Refy

Prices for the Curated essentials, including T-shirts, hoodies, vests, and a knitted dress, start from 15 pounds, while the Luxe items are made to order upon request.

Refy to open pop-up in London to launch Refy Curated and new mascara

The lifestyle launch coincides with Revy’s latest pop-up concept in London, The Exhibition, which will run from February 16 to 28 in Covent Garden.

The immersive space will debut the brand’s first mascara Lash Sculpt and showcase its latest campaign ‘You Are The Art,’ described as “an exploration of the human form and the inspiration behind the curve of its Lash Sculpt applicator, as well as the development of Refy Curated”.

Refy Curated Credits: Refy

Jenna Meek, co-founder of Revy, added: “Refy curated allows the Refy customer to buy into the Refy lifestyle and each product is a piece of Art. The Exhibition is a celebration of beauty, taking its visitors on a journey into the intersection of wearable art and innovation, bringing luxe and lifestyle pieces together in this capsule collection that are designed to adorn the body or elevate your lifestyle, empowering you to be your most confident self.

“The Exhibition provides an immersive experience and space for the customer to become the art themselves and be the first to shop both Lash Sculpt and the exclusive Refy Curated pieces.”

The Lash Sculpt will be exclusively available at the pop-up ahead of a full roll-out on the brand’s website from February 21, priced at 20 pounds / 24 US dollars.

Refy Curated Credits: Refy