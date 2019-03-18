Rei Kawakubo will receive Isamu Noguchi Award

Founder of Comme des Garcons and co-founder of Dover Street Market Rei Kawakubo is set to receive the 2019 Isamu Noguchi Award from the Noguchi Museum. With this award, the museum recognizes Kawakubo's innovative spirit and commitment to a cultural exchange between the east and the west.

The Noguchi Museum will present Kawakubo with her award during its annual benefit on May 2. This year marks 50 years since Kawakubo founded Comme des Garcons, and this latest recognition is just one of many for the designer's work.

New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art presented a solo exhibition dedicated to the designer in 2017. Her past awards include the Fashion Group International Award in 1986 and the Excellence in Design Award from the Harvard University Graduate School of Design in 2000.

The Noguchi Museum is based in Long Island City and dedicated to exploring individual artistic endeavors and creative collaboration through the study of the work of Japanese-American sculptor Isamu Noguchi.