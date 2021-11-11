Reiss and Castore team up on activewear for men

Reiss have collaborated with premium sportswear brand Castore on a limited-edition range of activewear for men “engineered for modern living”.

The 32-piece collection has been designed to be worn before, during and after sports, as part of Reiss’ new chapter on “athleisure-meets-urban-style,” following up its first foray into activewear launched in January and its golf collection in May.

The Reiss | Castore collaboration features both high and low-intensity training and post-workout options for men including running jackets, tops, trackpants, shorts, hybrid hoodies and shell jackets, gilets, trousers, and accessories like caps, beanies, snoods, gloves and socks.

Image: courtesy of Reiss

The collaboration has been timed to coincide with Reiss’ 50th anniversary year celebrations and marks the first time Reiss has partnered with an activewear expert to create a capsule utilising its style aesthetic with Castore’s technical performance authority.

Reiss launches performance activewear with Castore

Reiss chief executive Christos Angelides said in a statement: “The Reiss look goes way beyond occasion and work. We wanted to work with a like-minded partner specialised in the sportswear field. Castore’s expertise allowed us to apply the best of Reiss’s style to technical pieces designed to wear before, during and after our customer’s workout.”

Image: courtesy of Reiss

Highlights include water, wind and dirt-resistant lightweight running jacket cut from a technical fabric with a microporous membrane for breathability and reflective branding, as well as lightweight and quick-drying trousers for high-intensity training that come with an adjustable waistband and cut to a slim, athletic shape and a high-stretch vest for low-intensity outdoors training has zoned quilting for additional warmth.

For the lifestyle offering, it also has five styles specifically designed for recovery - a pair of trousers, joggers, a hoodie, a T-shirt, and a quarter-zip long sleeve pullover.

Reiss and Castore to add womenswear collection for SS22

Castore founder Tom Beahon added: “It has been truly collaborative, leaning on the areas of expertise within each brand to explore new, untapped opportunities. This collaboration has allowed a blank canvas approach, a chance to learn and to challenge the rules.”

Both brands also shared that they are working on a follow-up second collection for spring/summer 2022, which will also include womenswear.

Image: courtesy of Reiss

The Reiss | Castore ‘Engineered for Modern Living’ collection for autumn/winter 2021 is available in XS to XXL, with prices ranging from 22 pounds for performance socks to 395 pounds for a bonded running jacket.

The collection is available globally at Reiss.com and Castore.com and select stores across the UK, including Reiss’ Barrett Street London and The Shambles Manchester stores, and Castore Edinburgh, Liverpool, London, Glasgow and Newcastle stores.

Image: courtesy of Reiss