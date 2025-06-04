Reiss collaborates with Tom Daley for Pride 2025

British premium brand Reiss has unveiled an exclusive collaboration with Olympic medal-winning diver and knitting enthusiast Tom Daley in celebration of Pride 2025 to benefit charity Rainbow Railroad.

The unisex 15-piece collection combines Daley’s love of knitting and crochet, as well as his career as a diver, and Reiss’ modern design aesthetic, inspired by the themes of love, pride and water.

Offering relaxed silhouettes with a focus on knitwear, crochet and sequins, the Reiss | Tom Daley collection features chunky knits, graphic T-shirts, shorts, a denim jacket, shirts, vests, and a sleeveless polo top.

Reiss | Tom Daley collection campaign imagery Credits: Reiss

There is a recurring theme of love throughout the collection with the ‘Lover’ logo found embroidered, knitted or printed across pieces, as well as embossed leather patches and heart-shaped motifs that adorn several styles.

While the theme of water is shown through tonal blue shades, from waterfall sequins featured on shirts and knits to the wave-patterned knit shirts. Water and swimming are also referenced on the abstract image used for the collection label and a coordinating print T-shirt created by LGBTQ+ artist Richard Kilroy, which depicts two swimmers in a pool.

Tom Daley designs Pride collection with Reiss

Daley’s passion for knitting and crochet is also highlighted with chunky knit pieces that appear hand-knitted, crocheted panels on an ecru denim jacket and co-ord shorts, and blanket stitch details on a cardigan, shirt, sleeveless polo top and ribbed jersey vest.

Highlights include the Hun sleeveless chunky knit polo shirt with sequin stripes and ‘Lover’ across the front, a blue sequinned Atlantis shirt with ‘Lover’ across the back, and the Poseidon blanket stitch cardigan with heart and ‘Lover’ logos.

Commenting on the collection, Daley said in a statement: “My inspiration for designing the Reiss | Tom Daley collection were some of my favourite things – water and the craft of knitting. Sequins really spoke to me when it came to knitting as they bounce light off the piece, as you would see if you were looking on the surface of the water.

“I love texture and elements that look hand-finished, such as blanket stitching, and it was really important to me to include these little details in the collection.”

The Reiss | Tom Daley collection is available at selected Reiss stores across the UK and Reiss.com.

All proceeds from the Reiss | Tom Daley collection will be donated to Rainbow Railroad, a charity that helps provide support and safety for LGBTQ+ people around the world. Prices range from 48 to 248 pounds.

