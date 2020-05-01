Reiss donates face masks and scrubs to NHS

Reiss has announced it has donated 100,000 face masks and 900 scrubs to the NHS as part of a number of initiatives to help those on the frontline of the Covid-19 crisis.

The British fashion brand is working directly with factories to purchase the masks which it is donating to the Guys & St Thomas’s NHS Foundation Trust and Barts Health NHS Trust. It is also working with founder of Style for Soldiers charity, Emma Willis, on her new initiative, Style for Surgeons. Reiss is donating fabric to produce over 900 scrubs.

Willis said in a statement: “Samantha, our Head Cutter’s mother, is the lead vascular scientist at Gloucester Royal Hospital and advised us of the critical shortage of scrubs at the end of March. In response to this, we retrained our furloughed production team and in two days they were making beautiful Swiss cotton scrubs using our existing stocks so we could produce as fast as possible.

“Reiss, our great supporter of Style for Soldiers, immediately offered help in their characteristically generous and pro-active way, with a donation of over 2,000 metres of pure cotton for our next 900 scrubs. I deliver every afternoon to the hospital and the thanks and gratitude for the light, comfortable scrubs worn under their boiling PPE is humbling for us all. We are all so very glad to be able to support our emergency NHS staff risking their lives for us all throughout this crisis”.

Reiss has also partnered with the Emergency Designer Network (EDN), an enterprise coordinating the local production of hospital scrubs across London.