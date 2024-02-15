Reiss launches debut commercial collection with McLaren F1

Premium British retailer Reiss, which became the official travel kit partner of the McLaren Formula 1 team in May 2023, has unveiled its first commercial collection inspired by “elite performance at the heart of McLaren and the thrill of Formula 1”.

Launching on February 16, the ‘Reiss x McLaren Formula 1’ collection will span menswear, womenswear and childrenswear and will be available globally online and in selected retail locations.

The collection, designed by Reiss, features bespoke designs, patterns and prints and consists of three capsules: Hype, Dynamic and Fanwear.

Reiss x McLaren Formula 1 collection Credits: Reiss

Key pieces from the Hype capsule include elevated leather baseball jackets adorned with McLaren Formula 1 logos, alongside premium knitwear and elegant resort shirts featuring intricately hand-painted print placements of Formula 1 race destinations such as Miami, Monte Carlo, Las Vegas and Silverstone.

Meanwhile, the Dynamic and Fanwear capsules include signature tailored suits, blazers, and trousers in “technical travel-friendly fabrics, premium leather jackets and hybrid padded and knitted jackets,” featuring discrete McLaren Formula 1 logos. The line also features Reiss elevated basics, including mercerised cotton polo shirts, jersey hoodies and quilted gilets.

Reiss x McLaren Formula 1 collection Credits: Reiss

Christos Angelides, chief executive at Reiss, said in a statement: “We are incredibly proud to launch the Reiss x McLaren Formula 1 collection, which celebrates the best of these two iconic British brands.

“The range has been designed with a focus on elite product craftmanship and performance. We look forward to seeing McLaren Formula 1 fans wearing the products in the upcoming F1 season.”

Reiss x McLaren Formula 1 collection Credits: Reiss

Reiss x McLaren Formula 1 collection Credits: Reiss