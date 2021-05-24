Reiss launches golf collection

Premium high street retailer Reiss has launched a dedicated collection tailored to golf after noticing its customers wearing the brand on the golf course.

Reiss Golf has been developed by the brand’s design team as a dedicated collection for the sport, “engineered for the movement and performance requirements of golf”.

Designs take hints from Tiger Woods’ course style, explains the retailer, combined with Reiss’ urban sensibility featured with the turtleneck, a house signature, introduced as an alternative to a traditional polo collar.

The collection features tapered silhouettes with modern touches such as colour-blocking and quilted panelling and uses fabrications that prioritise stretch, comfort and lightness, ensuring minimal friction when playing.

Top and mid-layer pieces and trousers also come in stretch materials with sweat and water-resistant qualities, and the knitwear uses Merino yarns for freedom of movement and breathability.

Playing to Reiss’ pared-back aesthetic, the collection comes in a colour palette of well-known neutrals, soft whites and classic black, and has ‘Reiss Golf ’ emblazoned alongside the Reiss bloom logo, embroidered or rubberised.

Reiss Golf features tops, trousers, knitwear, shorts, outerwear, accessories and footwear with prices ranging from 70 - 185 pounds.

