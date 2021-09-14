Reiss launches petite collection

Premium retailer Reiss has launched its first petite womenswear collection.

The tailored edit for its petite customers includes 31 styles for autumn/winter 2021 that the brand states “best represent Reiss’ AW21 aesthetic”.

The collection includes formal dresses, tailored jackets and coats, and trousers, including this season’s “highly coveted” flares and best-selling wide-leg fluid styles.

Reiss also adds in the press release that each item has been reproportioned to fit women up to 5 foot 3 inches.

The first drop of the collection is available now, with the retailer adding further styles throughout the autumn/winter 2021 season.

Retail prices range from 95 pounds for petite mid-rise skinny jeans to 898 pounds for a petite reversible shearling jacket.