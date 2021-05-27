Reiss to offer curated Paige denim collection

Reiss is collaborating with denim brand Paige to sell a curated selection of its women’s and men’s jeans via its e-commerce.

The Paige curated by Reiss collection features 16 styles for women and 12 for men and extends Reiss’ curation of modern wardrobe pieces beyond its own products for spring/summer 2021.

For women, the Paige denim styles include flares, skinnies, straight-legs and shorts, described by Reiss as “season favourites and timeless staples,” while for men, there is a focus on slim and skinny fits, featuring Paige’s unique stretch fabrications.

Reiss creative director James Spreckley, said in a statement: “California has an intrinsic sense of cool, which Paige embodies, offering jeans that deliver body contouring, comfort, and shape retention – the epitome of premium denim. We are excited to deliver this to our customers.”

Paige co-founder and creative director Paige Adams-Geller, added: “Paige and Reiss are both global women’s and men’s lifestyle brands that deliver exceptional design, quality and innovation, which is why this partnership feels like a natural fit.”

The Paige curated by Reiss women’s and men’s range is available to shop at Reiss.com.

Image: courtesy of Reiss; Paige curated by Reiss

Image: courtesy of Reiss; Paige curated by Reiss

Image: courtesy of Reiss; Paige curated by Reiss