Rejina Pyo launches first kidswear collection

London Fashion Week favourite Rejina Pyo has launched her first childrenswear collection catering for girls and boys aged between 2-8 years old.

The Rejina Pyo Kids collection reflects the mainline aesthetic with a fun colour palette and playful details, including printed dresses reminiscent of Pyo silhouettes and featuring mini custom-designed buttons that have become a brand signature.

The line has been made using sustainable and practical materials such as organic and recycled cotton and includes limited edition pieces that have been upcycled from past season archive materials.

Other highlights include colourful workwear jackets and trousers that have been designed to be mixed and matched alongside T-shirts printed with nature-inspired graphics, and the spring/summer seaside print can be found in beach-ready shorts and shirts.

Commenting on the new line, Rejina Pyo said in a statement: “As a designer, I am drawn to people’s everyday lives and I love the idea of making clothes for the whole family, whoever that might include. We started exploring this with our Unisex capsule and childrenswear is something I have been thinking about since having my son Luka four years ago. I have team members who are parents and many of my friends now have kids so it felt like a natural next step.

“I wanted to create a relaxed, easy-to-wear kids collection with a different twist and which doesn’t create a big divide between girls and boys fashion. It’s also important to me that the collection be made with sustainable materials and can stand the test of time. I hope these pieces are passed between friends and family for years to come.”

courtesy of Rejina Pyo

