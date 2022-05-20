Rejina Pyo launches stationery with Papier

London-based Korean fashion designer Rejina Pyo has launched a stationery capsule collection with Papier.

The womenswear designer has teamed up with online stationery brand Papier to launch a collection of notebooks, notecards, diaries, and list notepads featuring hand-painted prints from her clothing designs.

The capsule offers unexpected prints with “an easy offbeat elegance,” explains Papier in the press release, with spray-painted florals, sculptural graphics and mood-altering palettes.

Image: Papier

Commenting on the collaboration, Pyo said in a statement: “There’s something special about writing on a page. Whether it’s for yourself or someone else, putting pen to paper is a personal expression. I start every day by writing a few pages in my notebook. It’s a place where I can leave observations, memories or simply offload thoughts to help clear my mind.”

Highlights from the Papier x Rejina Pyo collection include two upcycled leather notebooks with patterned endpapers featuring hazy, spray-painted blooms, designed to offer “a little something inside to surprise and delight as you open it up,” adds Papier.