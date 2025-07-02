Rene Caovilla unveils couture capsule collection

Italian footwear brand Rene Caovilla, which has been making shoes in Venice for more than a century, is introducing a made-to-measure couture capsule collection.

The couture line aims to celebrate the storied footwear brand’s historic ties with Parisian haute couture, which has seen the company partner with international couturiers, including Valentino from the late 1960s to the early 1990s, with Chanel during the 1980s, and with Dior in the late 1990s.

Rene Caovilla ‘The Jungle Couture’ capsule collection Credits: Rene Caovilla

For its own couture venture, the luxury footwear brand is blending the sophisticated craftsmanship of couture with the “primal energy of the jungle,” while highlighting Rene Caovilla’s “creative virtuosity and manufacturing excellence” and spotlighting its ‘Made in Italy’ heritage as each of the styles in the capsule are entirely handmade in its Italian ateliers.

Making of the Rene Caovilla ‘The Jungle Couture’ capsule collection Credits: Rene Caovilla

The five-piece capsule collection is called ‘The Jungle Couture’ and is entirely conceived in fuchsia. It includes a tulle boot embroidered with more than 1,400 flowers and butterflies, which required around 120 hours of craftsmanship, and a 105mm heeled ankle boot, also crafted in tulle and adorned with over 8,000 hand-applied crystals.

Rene Caovilla ‘The Jungle Couture’ capsule collection Credits: Rene Caovilla

Other pieces include the Jungle pump and the Jungle slingback, in a bold fuchsia satin and tulle, featuring more than 150 crystals, and the Jungle SuperCleo sandal, a couture reinterpretation of the iconic style embellished with dazzling appliqués.

The couture collection will be available exclusively at the Rene Caovilla boutique in Paris during haute couture week.

Rene Caovilla ‘The Jungle Couture’ capsule collection Credits: Rene Caovilla