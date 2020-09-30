Rent The Runway and ThredUp team to give clothing new life

ThredUp has taken its goal of building a circular fashion economy to the next level, with a new partnership to sell pre-rented clothing. The secondhand retailer and Rent The Runway have announced a new partnership that will entail ThredUp selling retired items from the rental closet.

Called "Revive by Rent The Runway," the collaboration will "fight fashion waste and quadruple the lifespan of dresses," according to a ThredUp blog post. Previously rented designer clothing and accessories will be exclusively available for purchase via ThredUp's ecommerce site.

Rent The Runway has always sold retired rental items to members through its own website, however this new partnership will allow the assortment to reach new consumers, and help every item find a new home.

"Not unlike the power of renting, shopping secondhand can help offset the wastefulness of single-use fashion," Rent The Runway wrote in an Instagram post. "Offered exclusively online at ThredUp, Revive by Rent the Runway helps give our garments a second life and keeps clothing and textile waste from landfills for as long as possible."

Items from designer brands including Badgley Mischka, Jason Wu Mother, Rebecca Taylor, See by Chloe, Tory Burch, Tibi, and Vince are available from Revive. Items are priced at about 80 percent off their original retail value.

“Resale and rental are powering a rising wave of conscious consumption. Extending the life of clothing through reuse reduces fashion’s impact on the planet and delivers incredible value to consumers. We’re thrilled to partner with another circular fashion powerhouse to start a conversation about how brands can unite to create change.”

Photo: Rent the Runway facebook