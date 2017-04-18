Rent the Runway and UBS name Project Entrepreneur 2017 winners

A neuroscience wearable, a luxury bespoke bridalwear label and a beauty brand have been named winners of the second annual Project Entrepreneur venture competition from Rent the Runway Foundation and UBS.

The three winning companies, Buzzies, Lace and Liberty and Loli Beauty, were among 200 female founders who participated in the two-day Project Entrepreneur Intensive and were selected from 12 finalists that pitched their businesses to a panel of investor judges.

Buzzies, founded by Vicky Mayo, is a neuroscience wearable that aims to alleviate stress by altering a body’s stress response in as little as 30 seconds, while Lace and Liberty founded by Danielle Wen merges direct-to-consumer convenience with luxury bespoke bridalwear, and New York City-based beauty brand Loli Beauty founded by Tina Hedges is the first “blend it yourself” green beauty brand.

Each of the winners will receive a 10,000 dollar grant, on-site training, and coaching and mentorship as part of Project Entrepreneur’s five-week accelerator programme hosted at Rent the Runway’s New York headquarters. In addition, all three companies will also receive 5,000 dollars worth of legal services from Cooley LLP.

"Our goal since launching Project Entrepreneur has been to create an ecosystem that supports talented women as they boldly pursue their entrepreneurial ambitions," said Lori Feinsilver, head of community affairs for UBS Americas. "It's inspiring to see that vision come to life and to be a part of their journeys, and we are rooting for their continued success.”

Jennifer Fleiss, co-founder of Rent the Runway, added: "This year's finalists represented innovation in the most diverse range of industries yet. The incredible talent showcased that each has the potential to completely disrupt their fields.“

Additionally, designer Rebecca Minkoff has invited Bimla Picot, founder and chief executive of Reboundwear, an athleisure wear label with a purpose, to be Entrepreneur-in-Residence at her firm’s NYC office.

While The Knot/XO Group co-founder Carley Roney selected Jennifer Grove, founder and chief executive of Repeat Roses, a sustainable floral waste removal business that gives back to people and planet, to be incubated at her company’s headquarters. Reboundwear and Repeat Roses will also participate in PE Accelerator programming.

Images: Buzzies Facebook and Lace and Liberty Facebook