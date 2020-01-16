Rent the Runway announces "RTR Revive" partnership with Nordstrom

Rent the Runway has expanded its ongoing partnership with Nordstrom to include a retail element. Nordstrom currently hosts Rent the Runway Drop-Off Boxes in numerous locations where renters can make quick and easy returns, and the two companies recently announced that Nordstrom would begin contributing its own inventory to Rent the Runway's ecosystem.

Now, an email sent out to Rent the Runway's subscribers introduced a retail collaboration that sees Nordstrom selling previously rented garments in its off-price Nordstrom Rack stores. The initiative is called RTR Revive and is available at select in-store locations, with prices on designer fashions starting at 28 dollars.

"The first of its kind, RTR Revive extends the life cycles of your favorite designer rentals by letting you shop the IRL," the email explained. It continued, "As pioneers of the sharing economy, we are always exploring new, sustainable ways to provide more women with more access to designer fashion."

Rent the Runway has already been selling items it takes out of the rental circuit at low prices through its own website. These items are available to anyone with an account to use the company's service, and typically are priced around 40 to 80 percent off retail value. The company has also hosted sample sales of these items in major cities.

The Nordstrom Rack partnership allows customers in numerous cities across the U.S. to shop Rent the Runway's selection of used, excellent condition designer pieces in person. The partnership is available in major cities like New York, Chicago, San Francisco and San Diego, as well as many smaller locations.

According to Nordstrom Rack's website, customers can shop Rent the Runway styles in cities including AZ; Gaithersburg, MD; Plano, TX; Paramu,s NJ; Bellevue, WA; Durham, NC; Oak Brook, IL and Boston, MA.

Image: Rent the Runway