Rent the Runway locations closed during coronavirus scare

COVID-19 has affected the clothing rental market. While Rent the Runway will still conduct business as usual online, the company sent an email out to its customers this weekend to announce the temporary closures of all of its brick-and-mortar locations.

Rent the Runway's retail stores closed at the end of business on March 15, and are estimated to remain closed for one week. The company said it will continue to reassess the situation and plan accordingly. It also said that it will continue to pay its store associates.

"We are doing so out of an abundance of caution and to help prevent further spread of the illness," explained the company email. "We'll continue to assess the situation and our plans regularly. We are planning to close for a week and will be paying our valued associates during this time."

Customers are advised to return items to Rent the Runway via mail rather than in a store drop-off box.