Rent the Runway partners with Tripadvisor Plus for holiday rentals

Apparel rental company Rent the Runway is expanding its Closet Concierge concept in collaboration with travel company Tripadvisor.

The premium membership service Tripadvisor Plus and RTR’s Closet Concierge will be bringing a handy alternative to large suitcases and excessive baggage. The two have come together to offer a hotel clothing drop-off service for members of both programs.

Once a holiday has been booked, Tripadvisor Plus members will receive an email from Tripadvisor containing a promo code for the Closet Concierge service. Users will be able to have any of the rental products they desire delivered directly to their hotel, with a set deadline the pieces can be rented before returning them to an RTR drop-off point.

Existing Tripadvisor Plus members already have access to the service, however, new members can use the RTR discount code for money off their first year’s membership.

The RTR Closet Concierge system launched in 2019, initially partnering with W Hotels on a similar clothing drop off operation. According to WWD, The Tripadvisor expansion brings the rental system to a further 300,000 hotels across the US.

Through the RTR Closet Concierge section of the website, the company is already offering inspiration for rental clothing dependent on the holiday location. A sparkly sequin Cosmopolitan dress is suggested for Las Vegas, whereas for a countryside Denver holiday comfy Ralph Lauren sweatshirts appear.