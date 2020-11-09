Replay launches sustainable “double green” denim

Italian denim brand Replay has released a denim range which is made entirely from either recycled, recovered and repurposed materials, as they look to further their developments in sustainable denim.

The Replay ‘Hyperflex Re-Used’ collection, in partnership with Isko, comprises of eco-friendly raw materials, as well as a mix of reused or recycled materials. This includes recovered cotton waste fibres from other spinning processes at Replay, meaning nothing at the brand goes to waste, as well as plastic bottles which are crushed and re-spun, then blended with reused cotton to create the new fabric.

The denim brand states that this blend of reused cotton and recycled polyester makes its ‘Hyperflex Re-Used’ collection a “double green denim” as it consists of recovering waste cotton fibres normal lost in the original spinning process. This loss makes up around 10 percent of the virgin cotton within the denim jeans.

The collection features styles for men, including straight fit and slim fit, and super skinny high waist fit and skinny fit for women. Each style comes in a range of washes and are priced 150 pounds each.

Images: courtesy of Replay