Replay strengthens collaboration with Husqvarna Motorcycles

Premium Italian casual clothing brand Replay is strengthening its collaborative partnership with Husqvarna with an exclusive limited-edition motorcycle.

Replay first started its partnership with Husqvarna Motorcycles in 2020, when it became sponsors of its official Moto3 team. It is increasing its move into the motorcycling sector with exclusive editions of the Husqvarna Vitpilen 701, 701 Supermoto and 701 Enduro LR motorcycles.

The ten special edition motorcycles have exclusive parts and graphics, including a new colour scheme and logos reflecting the Husqvarna Motorcycles and Replay branding.

The “strictly one-off” motorcycles will not go into production, instead will be “handed out to selected celebrities,” explained Replay in a statement.

Alongside the limited Replay editions, there will also be a special run of machines from Husqvarna Motorcycles with unique graphics to mark the collaboration. These will feature in Replay pop-up stores scheduled to appear internationally in Europe and Japan.

In addition, Replay has created a joint-logoed capsule collection featuring jeans, a T-shirt, hoodies, fleeces and jackets to celebrate the partnership. The capsule will be available in both brands’ stores and online at Replayjeans.com.

Matteo Sinigaglia, chief executive of Fashion Box SpA, said in a statement: “Forming a close partnership with Husqvarna Motorcycles allows Replay to step forward in the motorcycle world together with a brand that is known for its commitment to innovation and progression, the perfect partner for us to stand beside. Creating authentic experiences is something we value highly – a belief shared by Husqvarna Motorcycles and something that is key to developing the strong link between our two brands.”

Florian Burguet, vice president global marketing at Husqvarna Motorcycles, added: “Collaborating with Replay gives Husqvarna Motorcycles the perfect opportunity to establish a relationship with a brand with which we have many shared values. Replay’s focus on producing premium quality products, their progressive, forward-thinking approach to development and their flair for innovation sets them apart from others in the fashion world.

“We are proud to have the Replay logo adorn our Moto3 machines for the second year since our return to World Championship road racing. We look forward to continuing our productive relationship with Replay.”