Reprimo makes US debut exclusively at JD Sports

Manchester-based men’s activewear brand Reprimo, worn by elite athletes in the UFC, boxing and Hyrox, is making its US debut this month, exclusively at JD Sports with a capsule collection “shaped by American consumer insights”.

Found in August 2023 by Tom Jones, a former golfer who was global sales director at Hoodrich, helping the streetwear brand from Birmingham scale into 28 international markets. His vision for Reprimo draws on his experience as a professional athlete and brand builder, combining sport insight with global fashion expertise, to blend elite-level performance with everyday streetwear appeal, offering styles using cutting-edge motion science and sweat-control technology, such as sweat-wicking compression tops worn by UFC fighters to tapered joggers designed to match the latest sneaker drops.

Reprimo x JD Sports US collection Credits: Reprimo

For the brand, rooted in the sport-rich culture of the UK’s North West cities, such as Manchester and Liverpool, Jones states in the press release that the US has been an “ambition from the start” and a market he knows well from his time at Hoodrich.

Reprimo will debut in 30 JD Sports stores across the US, including hero locations in Philadelphia, Washington DC, Baltimore, Texas and New York, before rolling out to 65 stores in Q4, and 100 stores by Q1 2026. The launch will also drop online at Jdsports.com and direct from Reprimo.com.

Reprimo x JD Sports US collection Credits: Reprimo

The activewear brand has developed an exclusive collection targeting the US market, which taps into a growing demand for compression wear that works just as well on the street as it does in the gym, “delivering performance without sacrificing style”.

Reprimo’s products, which are tested by elite athletes, are built to make that transition seamlessly from the gym to the road, and are designed with outfit coordination in mind, as well as to align with “upcoming sneaker drops from the leading footwear brands”.

The US collection will offer a performance base layer balaclava hoodie, a performance base layer pant, a cirrus jacket, a flight windbreaker and flight pants, as well as a performance base layer t-shirt, and the motion hoodie and jogger.

Reprimo x JD Sports US collection Credits: Reprimo

Commenting on the US expansion and collection, Jones, founder and chief executive of Reprimo, said in a statement: “Reprimo was built off conversations in gyms with elite athletes, solving problems they told us no one else was fixing. We pressure test every fabric, every fit, and every stitch. If it won’t survive six heavy sessions every week in an elite fight camp, and just as many, it doesn’t get made.

“There’s a large group who wants high-performance products but doesn’t want to compromise on how it looks. It’s about being just as happy in an intense training session as you are when wearing it to and from the gym.”

Reprimo x JD Sports US collection Credits: Reprimo

The US expansion follows Reprimo's growth from a direct-to-consumer start-up in the UK to a retail partner of JD Sports, stocking its collections in its stores across the UK and Ireland. In its second year of trading, the brand reported a 400 percent year-over-year growth, which is projected to double again in 2026.

Matt Roberts, vice president of divisional merchandise at JD Sports USA, added: “JD is at the centre of youth culture in every corner of the globe. Our vision and mission statement is defined as ‘Connect Globally, Inspire Locally, Empower Individually’.

“We’ve seen Reprimo’s impressive growth and how well people have responded to it, both in the gym and on the street back in the UK and Ireland. There isn’t anyone else in this space - it’s unique luxury streetwear that performs in the gym.

“In our constant strive to obsess the consumer across the globe, we identified a pocket of the USA where we saw a big opportunity for Reprimo to come into a crowded market, disrupt the sector and offer the consumer something they didn’t know existed but knew they needed.”