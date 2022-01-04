Restaurant chain Chiquito launches plant-based handbag

Mexican restaurant brand Chiquito has swapped fajitas for fashion as it launches its first-ever accessory, a limited-edition vegan-friendly handbag to raise awareness and funds for Veganuary.

The plant-based Chiquito handbag takes inspiration from what the restaurant chain calls “one of the world’s most talked about handbags of 2021,” the Jacquemus ‘Le Chiquito Moyen’ and is limited to just 100 bags, which will be available via an online silent auction throughout January.

The small top-handle bags are made with 100 percent artificial leather and come in a bicolour Chiquito blue and vivid yellow design, reflecting two of Pantone’s spring/summer 2022 standout colours and the restaurants signature colours.

The bag can be held or worn over the shoulder and will come in a dust bag along with an official card showcasing the bag’s limited-edition production number.

Luana Herrmann, head of brand and marketing at Chiquito, said in a statement: “We’re confident ‘The Chiquito’ will be turning heads on the street and we couldn’t be prouder of supporting Veganuary with their important work for another year. Our vegan menu has always been an important and ever-evolving part of our brand, and we continue to support and keep our vegan guests at the forefront of our minds. Every year it becomes more vital that we’re giving our customers as much variety as possible in our restaurants.

“It’s not every day that Chiquito puts its hand to designing a fashion accessory, so when we do, like our food, we do it right.”

Image: Chiquito by Max Lacome

‘The Chiquito’ will raise funds for eco-friendly charity Veganuary, which encourages people and businesses to move to a plant-based diet as a way of protecting the environment, preventing animal suffering, and improving the health of millions of people.

Toni Vernelli, head of communications and marketing at Veganuary, added: “Chiquito has been supporting Veganuary since 2016 and we’re thrilled to have their continued support again this year. Their new vegan-friendly handbag shows that fashion and compassion can go hand in hand.

“The funds raised from the silent auction will be vital in assisting our continued efforts to promote a meat-free lifestyle. It’s never been as important as it is now to make simple changes that can have a lasting impact.”