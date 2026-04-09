Retailers and trend experts share footwear trends for autumn 2026

The buying season for autumn 2026 is now largely complete. As the next season approaches, retailers are shifting their focus to adjustments and additional buying opportunities. The in-season period provides a chance to respond to rapidly changing demand, new trends and unexpected bestsellers. Which styles remain commercially reliable? Where is demand shifting? What price points ensure a good sell-through rate? FashionUnited spoke with several Dutch retailers and trend experts about the key footwear trends and market developments.

Autumn 2026 trends through the eyes of Coef

Coef is a Dutch fashion retailer with seven stores across the Netherlands. FashionUnited spoke with a buyer at the company, Yahya Öztürk.

At Coef, the vintage running segment remains the biggest draw, with tech-inspired retro models currently selling extremely well. “Think of the 1906 model from New Balance and the Kayano 14s from Asics,” Öztürk told FashionUnited. The retailer expects this trend to peak in summer 2026. According to the buying team, a clear shift towards a more formal silhouette is emerging for autumn. Loafers, dress boots and moc-toe lace-ups are gaining ground, but with lightweight, sneaker-like soles for comfort. “The Kleman Padror is a perfect example of this,” said Öztürk.

Image from the COEF archive Credits: COEF

In the womenswear collection, the return of the boot is particularly noticeable. This segment is remarkably trend-sensitive. Female consumers quickly adopt a trend but abandon it just as fast, whereas men remain loyal to a current style for longer.

Physical stores remain central to Coef

Physical stores remain the cornerstone of the strategy, although e-commerce plays a significant role for scarce products. Coef sees an online peak for hard-to-find models due to its national reach and targeted searches by article number or specific colourway. The buying focus is now shifting heavily towards price and sell-through rate. The optimal price point is around 170 to 180 euros; models priced above 200 euros demonstrably sell more slowly. Colour is also a determining factor for success. When a style can be bought in multiple versions, one distinct colourway—currently variants with brown or earth tones—often accounts for the majority of sales.

Comfort is a fundamental requirement in the selection process, evident in the emphasis on sole construction and wearability. Sustainability is approached through longevity and long-term relevance rather than explicitly ‘vegan’ or experimental materials, which are less popular in footwear, according to Öztürk. The collection structure for autumn 2026 also shows how fast the market has become. Approximately 20 percent consists of carry-over styles from previous seasons, compared to 80 percent new models. Classic styles are giving way to continuous innovation, driven by social media, which makes consumers seek out the latest models and colourways more quickly.

Image from the COEF archive Credits: COEF

Klup de Dag on balancing trends and reliability

Dutch fashion retailer Klup de Dag operates three stores in Leeuwarden, Groningen and Zwolle. FashionUnited spoke with Rick Klap, its co-founder and owner.

Within the footwear segment, sneakers remain the main revenue driver for Klup de Dag for spring/summer 2026. The highest sales figures come from specific, recognisable models: the Spezial and Samba from Adidas; the Gel-Kayano, 1130 and Gel-NYC from Asics; and the 1906 and 740 from New Balance. The Utti from Birkenstock has also proven to be a surprising bestseller. “These models in various colourways make up our top ten and account for about 70 percent of total footwear sales so far for SS26,” said Klap. For the summer, expectations are high for Birkenstock again, with the Boston and Utti as key drivers.

Image from the KLUP DE DAG archive Credits: KLUP DE DAG

Although the company has a webshop, its main focus is on physical retail. According to the co-founder and owner, its strength lies in personal contact and the fact that customers deliberately seek out the city-centre stores. The starting point for buying is an analysis of the previous season. Models and colours with the highest sell-through are scaled up, while underperforming items are phased out. The retailer finds it increasingly difficult to predict hypes due to the speed at which trends develop on social media. Marketing promises from brands, therefore, do not play a decisive role. “We have too often seen a brand claim to be focusing on something that is not reflected in our sales figures.”

The retailer therefore consciously chooses to work with strong, established brand names. Building up a relatively unknown label has yielded too little return and support in the past. This strategy means often working with lower margins, but it offers more commercial security. Footwear is not a primary revenue category for the company; it complements the overall product range and store aesthetic.

Safety over hypes

In the showrooms for autumn 2026, the retailer sees a broad and diverse trend landscape. Technical runners are adopting outdoor influences; indoor sneakers are moving towards performance; and in the formal segment, loafers remain prominent alongside a growing range of derby and moc-style lace-ups. “Ultimately, everything will blend together,” said Klap. The buying strategy is therefore deliberately safe, with a fashionable edge here and there, and without the pressure to necessarily stock the next big hype.

KLUP DE DAG store Credits: KLUP DE DAG

Trend expert Jan Agelink on hybridisation and expression in footwear

FashionUnited spoke with trend forecaster and watcher Jan Agelink, who has been a trend expert for many years, advising brands on consumer behaviour and fashion developments. He is also the owner of the creative agency Buro Jantrendman.

Trend expert Jan Agelink offers a nuanced view of a clear shift away from retro sneakers. According to him, these styles are not disappearing but transforming. They remain visible on the catwalk, albeit in a more refined form. “Think of slimmer silhouettes, ballerina-style sneakers and influences from martial arts and classic football heritage, sometimes combined with sock-like elements,” said Agelink. At the same time, in line with retailers, he sees a growing importance for more formal styles like loafers and dress boots, which fit into a broader movement towards tailoring and craftsmanship.

This development is linked to deeper, underlying shifts. Agelink believes there is a growing appreciation for craftsmanship, materials and tactility as a counter-reaction to digitalisation and AI. “We are moving more towards the physical, away from the purely digital,” he stated. The digital world remains visible in futuristic sneakers and technical influences. Outdoor and survival elements are also gaining ground, with organic shapes, natural materials and new prints.

Within this tension, more room for experimentation is emerging. According to Agelink, footwear is increasingly developing into an expressive segment, particularly in the womenswear market. He points to the rise of the so-called 'blokette' style, where sneakers are enriched with decorative elements like ruffles, lace or rhinestones. “It sits between sport and embellishment and makes the sneaker more expressive,” he explained.

Agelink is nuanced about the supposed acceleration of trends. Although social media and platforms like TikTok give the impression that everything is moving faster, he sees this partly as a matter of framing. “Classic models like loafers and runners persist, but they are constantly being reinterpreted.” He believes the tension between creativity and commerce also remains a constant factor. The market is cautious, but distinctive designs are necessary to stay relevant.

For the period after autumn 2026, Agelink expects further hybridisation within footwear. The boundaries between tailoring and sportswear are becoming increasingly blurred, with shoes combining classic shapes with technical elements. “That cross-pollination will continue,” said the trend expert, who expects that traditional models like loafers will also continue to evolve into new, more functional and outdoor-inspired versions.

Christine Boland on how classics are reshaped between recognition and renewal

FashionUnited also spoke with Christine Boland, a trend analyst and zeitgeist interpreter known for her in-depth insights into the social and cultural movements behind fashion.

Footwear trends for the coming seasons are strongly influenced by the need for familiarity in an uncertain and rapidly changing world. According to Christine Boland, we are seeing a desire for classic, trusted models like loafers, ballet flats and sneakers. On the catwalks of Chanel and Simone Rocha, among others, you can see how these classics are being given a new twist. Familiar shapes remain intact but are distorted in proportion, material or detail. Think of ballet flats with sporty stripes that transition into ribbons, or a classic silhouette that is suddenly enlarged or reduced.

Boland calls this development ‘Liberating Conventions’: letting go of fixed rules within familiar styles. Classic shoe types remain recognisable but are approached in an unconventional way, for example, by embellishing a loafer, distorting a sneaker or deconstructing a traditional shoe. It is about combining something familiar with an unexpected twist, making designs feel both safe and innovative.

The need for individuality also plays a major role. In response to the increasing uniformity caused by technology and AI, consumers want to stand out. This translates into personalisation, such as adding charms, ribbons and other decorations. Comfort is a basic requirement but does not exclude distinctive designs. For example, the autumn/winter 2026 show from Saint Laurent shows that there is still room for extremely elegant, sharp pumps that are primarily an aesthetic choice.

Simone Rocha, Saint Laurent, Simone Rocha FW26 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight