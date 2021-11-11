Retired NFL player Cris Carter to star in Skechers campaign

Former Minnesota Vikings star Cris Carter has been announced as the star of Skechers Max Cushioning footwear multi-platform campaign.

Carter will also be a part of the Skechers apparel marketing campaign for its lifestyle and performance company that is launching later in the year.

“I was on some amazing teams throughout my career, and it feels like Skechers is building their own All-Century Team with their star roster,” said Carter. “It was immediately clear that I had to sign on. Plus, I’m almost twenty years out of the game, so I can use that Skechers signature comfort now more than ever.”

Skechers has recruited a variety of athletes to its brand. This includes Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw, former quarterback Tony Romo and boxer Sugar Ray Leonard. Carter, the second player in NFL history to catch 1,000 passes, was inducted into the Pro Football hall of Fame in 2013, and now works in radio and broadcasting as an NFL analyst.

“Cris Carter defined his career in the game with exciting plays that had fans cheering, and we look forward to Cris bringing that energy to Skechers,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “Our brand has had a reputation for comfortable footwear going back decades, but just as we’ve been building our roster of legendary athletic talent, we continue to enhance our comfort game as well.”