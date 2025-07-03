Retro meets Afrofuturism: Daily Paper collaborates with Oakley

Daily Paper and Oakley join forces for a new edition of the 'Gascan' sunglasses.

Having used Oakley models as styling elements in photoshoots for years, the Dutch streetwear brand has now officially collaborated with the eyewear label. The brands announced the collaboration on Thursday. They have chosen sunglasses originally launched in the early 2000s and have now been updated through Daily Paper's 'Afrofuturist lens'.

Oakley joins a host of collaborative partners that Daily Paper has worked with in recent years. These include Eastpak, Converse and New Era.

The Daily Paper edition of the Oakley Gascan will be available from 4 July. It can be purchased via dailypaperclothing.com, oakley.com and selected retailers worldwide. The price is 165 euros.

Djibril Cissé for Daily Paper x Oakley Credits: Daily Paper / Oakley