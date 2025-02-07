Returning designers & newcomers at New York Men’s Day 23rd edition

The 23rd edition of New York Men’s Day (NYMD), the bi-annual menswear collective managed by Agentry PR, successfully wrapped on the evening of February 6. Taking place on the 7th Floor at Location05, in New York City, the event saw six emerging menswear and genderless designers present their Fall/Winter 2025 collections to the press and buyers. Returning designers included A.Potts and Sivan, with Hold NYC, Joseph McRae, Max Ismail, and Peak Lapel, all showing for the first time. Following the presentation, FashionUnited looks at some of the collections shown this season at NYMD.

A.Potts at NYMD FW2025 Credits: Ned & Aya

A.Potts

Founded by Aaron Potts in 2018, A.Potts is a Brooklyn-based, genderless brand. Born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, Potts first discovered his love of fashion in high school before going on to study at Parsons School of Design. Potts gained early industry experience through his internships with Marc Jacobs, Tracy Reese, and Donna Karan before stepping into an international design career with brands such as Emanuel Ungaro, Ellen Tracy, Escada, Tamara Mellon, and Badgley Mischka.

A.Potts at NYMD FW2025 Credits: Ned & Aya

He introduced his namesake brand A.Potts in spring 2019, which embodies his own exploration of creativity and functionality. A.Potts reflects his vision of inclusive beauty, celebrating people of all races, sizes, ages, and gender expressions. Earning an FGI Award for Best All-Gender Design in 2020, Potts was also recognized by Harper’s Bazaar as a "Paradigm Shifting NYC Designer. His collections, both street-ready and runway-worthy, combine utilitarian details with couture-inspired silhouettes in modern, practical fabrics.

A.Potts at NYMD FW2025 Credits: Ned & Aya

Showing for ten seasons at NYMD, A.Potts FW 2025 collection was inspired by felines like black panthers and spotted leopards, offering a play on textures with a chic, progressive, and modernist take.

Hold NYC at NYMD FW2025 Credits: Victor Janczar

Hold NYC

Founded by former Ralph Lauren designer Holden Akerley in 2022, menswear label Hold NYC made its New York Men’s Day debut this season. Previously showing off calendar for two seasons at NYFW, Hold NYC is based in the heart of New York. Created for the “confidently unique spirits throughout New York City,” Hold NYC features a wide array of designs for all genders, identities, and expressions. For FW 2025, Hold NYC continues to explore cool, optimistic nostalgia, inviting its wearers to a cozy chalet for ski-afters.

Hold NYC at NYMD FW2025 Credits: Victor Janczar

The FW25 collection reinvents technical silhouettes with plush fleece, adds a bold, alluring edge to classic alpine hand-knit sweaters, and redefines menswear staples with a relaxed, lounge-worthy feel. The collection captures the charm of alpine retreats, evoking the lively atmosphere of a secluded chalet filled with playful energy, flirtatious glances, and effortless glamour.

Hold NYC at NYMD FW2025 Credits: Victor Janczar

Sivan

Sivan NYMD FW2025 Credits: Agentry PR

Founded in 2020 by designer Jack Sivan, Sivan is a sustainable menswear brand based in Brooklyn, New York. Focusing on functionality, timeless design, and redefining modern tailoring, the brand first started out with a bespoke collection. Committed to ethical design, Sivan considers a garment’s full life cycle, from materials to disposal, believing good design is inherently sustainable. The eponymous brand challenges traditional menswear, offering fresh ways to express identity through tailoring while ensuring inclusivity, transparency, and affordability. Sivan’s mission is to make menswear both responsible and exciting for the modern wardrobe.

Sivan NYMD FW2025 Credits: Agentry PR

After presenting three collections at NYMD, Sivan has expanded into ready-to-wear, launching its debut RTW collection online via its website and a few select stores in the fall. The brand will also be launching a pop-up then.