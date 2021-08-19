Revolve announces Dundas x Revolve collaboration

Fashion e-tailer Revolve has announced a new brand collaboration with luxury fashion house Dundas.

The Dundas x Revolve collection will fuse together signature Dundas designs with the typically sexy occasion wear that the Revolve customer has come to know. The campaign stars the collection’s muse Emily Ratajkowski wearing pieces from the new collection.

A wide range of women’s ready-to-wear clothing, shoes and accessories will be available to purchase at an attainable price point for the upcoming collection. Dresses and separates will be adorned with jewels and embellishments with cut-out details reminiscent of the typical Dundas design aesthetic.

Peter Dundas, co-founder and creative director at Dundas, said in a statement: “Working on the Dundas x Revolve collection was a great experience for me because I was able to incorporate my signature Dundas elements. Being half-American and showing in New York, I had fun finding inspiration in American rock music and Americana culture to design an entire wardrobe for the sexy body-conscious loving customer both brands attract.”

The collection will be part of a showcase at New York Fashion Week, with 50 looks making their way down the runway. Items will drop simultaneously on Revolve’s website as part of the see now buy now fashion show. This will be the first of multiple drops for the collection.

“We are very excited to announce the Dundas x Revolve collaboration,” said co-CEO and co-founder of Revolve, Michael Mente, in a statement. “Revolve is built on the creativity of unique designs and Peter’s modern vision is perfect for the Revolve customer. It’s always been a dream of ours to show at New York Fashion Week; we can’t wait to see this collection come to life.”

Multibrand retailer Revolve is the exclusive ecommerce home to a number of emerging designers and luxury brands, as well as the conductor of high profile influencer campaigns. Last year, the retailer collaborated with exclusive brands like Michael Costello and LaQuan on exclusive collections and earlier this year the site welcomed Nicole and Sofia Richie’s collaboration with House of Harlow 1960. The Dundas collaboration now joins this growing roster of premium collections carried out by the retailer.

Evangelo Bousis, co-founder and image director of Dundas, said: “This is an exciting moment for us as we feel that Revolve’s approach to fashion is the future of global retailing. For both Peter and I, their approach aligns with how we think high fashion and luxury should evolve. Enabling consumers to purchase designer pieces at a great price point, allowing for a wider customer audience for more than just one exclusive collection is amazing. Now everyone can own a piece of Peter’s beautiful designs.”