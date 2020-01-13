Revolve integrates Snap+Style technology for digital communication

Revolve stylists can communicate with customers in one-to-one conversations through its e-commerce site, thanks to new proprietary technology from Snap+Style Business.

A leading omnichannel retail technology platform for personalized shopping experiences, Snap+Style provides Revolve resources to connect with customers through its trademarked StyleWidget, which launched in November 2019. StyleWidget is a digital platform that facilitates online and offline, one-to-one conversations between the retailer's stylist and customer.

In a press release, Snap+Style explained that "StyleWidget accelerates the turnaround time for product and style recommendations by stylists by almost 50 percent." Customers can communicate with a Revolve stylist the same way one might communicate with an in-store sales associate, discussing product details, styling tips or fit questions.

"We are excited to have integrated Snap+Style Business as a technology platform partner to enhance our customer personalization as we continue on our promise of premium customer service and experience," stated Jennifer Fan, Revolve Group's director of customer retention. "Powering our conversations and curation with Snap+Style Business' product suite enables our Style Experts to respond faster to our shoppers with more precise product recommendations, deepening the connection to our customers at each interaction."

The StyleWidget allows the customer and stylist to communicate via digital chat and send pictures back and forth. Revolve stylists will be able to access a detailed customer profile to further personalize the shopping experience and advice provided to each customer. Information is stored on Microsoft Azure.

"Revolve is taking personalization to the next level and our platform will only amplify their impact in e-commerce," Anna Jensen, co-founder of Snap+Style Business and chief brand officer commented. "Snap+Style Business enhances clienteling capabilities with a powerful combination of digitized conversations, visual curation and a stylist's editorial eye, in real time. Thanks to Microsoft Azure's capacity and flexibility, we are able to extend our client reach in the fashion and retail industries globally."

Image: courtesy of Snap+Style Business