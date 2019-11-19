Revolve launches its first in-house luxury brand on FWRD

The Revolve Group has introduced an in-house label to its luxury e-commerce site, FWRD by Elyse Walker. A sister brand to Revolve's Revolve.com e-commerce site, FWRD offers a curated selection of women's fashion and accessories in the luxury sector.

The retail site is now the exclusive home to new in-house brand, Rêve Riche. Targeted for FWRD's current customer, Rêve Riche is designed to embody self-assured and strong women with expensive taste.

“Our customer has an appetite for discovering emerging designers. Rêve Riche is the perfect addition to FWRD’s roster and we’re so excited to see the brand come to life,” said chief brand officer Raissa Gerona, in a statement.

Rêve Riche launched with a debut collection of 33 styles that focus on occasion wear. Prices range from 95 dollars to 1,895 dollars. The collection is available on FWRD, with select styles also on Revolve's main site.

Images: Fwrd.com