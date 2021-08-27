Revolve to host multi-brand exhibition at New York Fashion Week

Multi-brand e-tailer Revolve has announced the launch of the Revolve Gallery, a presentation and pop-up experience taking place during New York Fashion Week.

The fashion and lifestyle brand will be using the event as a way to bring its online concept to the physical world in the form of a multi-room fashion experience presented in a museum-like exhibition. The presentation aims to be completely immersive and will allow customers to shop in real-time through a reimagined ‘front row’ experience.

A group of 13 specially selected designers will each have a designated room in the 17,000 square-foot space, with interiors made to mirror the concept and vision of each individual collection created for Revolve. The set-up hopes to inspire attendees to capture social media content at every turn, as well as influencing them to shop.

“Our mission is to always offer the most premium product from brands we know our customers will love, with a shopping experience that inspires discovery,” said Revolve co-founder and co-CEO Mike Karanikolas, in a statement. “With the new Revolve gallery concept, we’re offering our customers the opportunity to interact with our brands in an exciting, elevated setting that really brings that experience to life.”

For Love & Lemons, House of Harlow 1960 and Farai London will be among the clothing labels presenting at the event, with other beauty and lifestyle brands and a number of organisations also taking part. Nonprofit Cotton Incorporated was additionally announced as a presenter, with plans to host a range of educational presentations on cotton sustainability and fashion alongside a selection of pieces from Revolve Cotton Shop.

On September 9, the Gallery will be open for VIPs, influencers and media for a private event, and will open to the public on September 10 and 11. Visitors can shop on-site at the pop-up store, in partnership with Afterpay, using a QR code or can shop immediately through the Revolve website.