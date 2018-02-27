Revtown launches denim collection

Revtown, a new denim brand, has launched its first collection of hand-crafted, premium jeans, exclusively available at Revtownusa.com. The jeans are built with Decade Denim™, the brand's patented fabric that is infused with four-way, dynamic stretch.

"We're thrilled to announce the launch of Revtown," said Henry Stafford, Founder and CEO of Revtown. "With Decade Denim, we've created a level comfort, fit and feel that hasn't been experienced in a pair of jeans. Two months in, we're off to a great start. And we're proud to deliver our jeans directly to the consumer for less than half the price of a typical pair of designer jeans."

This first Revtown collection is designed for men. A women's collection is in design for next year.

Revtown was founded by a group with extensive experience in the apparel world. Stafford and Steve Battista, Revtown's chief marketing officer, worked together for nearly a decade at Under Armour as leaders of product, and brand. Stafford was chief merchandising officer at American Eagle Outfitters before spending more than six years at Under Armour, overseeing product and all of the company's North American business. Battista served as Under Armour's head of brand and creative, among other leadership roles over 17 years.

Revtown Jeans come in two styles, Sharp and Automatic. Sharp jeans are fitted with a refined look, more dress than casual, yet with the flex of Decade Denim™. Automatic jeans are for "any guy, any time, any place." Automatic jeans are designed to be mobile, not baggy, providing comfort without having to size up.

While many customers have moved on to more athleisure style offerings, like joggers, the denim and jeans market is still going strong. The global premium denim jeans market to grow at a CAGR of 8.4 percent during the period 2017-2021 according to a Research & Markets report.

photo:via PR Newswire