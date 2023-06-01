Rhode launches homeware collection with West Elm

Ready-to-wear fashion brand Rhode has launched its first homeware collection with retailer West Elm, part of Williams Sonoma, the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer.

The 40-piece co-branded Rhode + West Elm collection celebrates colour, while embracing layered prints and vintage detailing and includes decorative accessories, tabletop and colourful textiles with complementary motifs in a variety of blues, greens, pinks and yellows.

Key pieces include decorative pillows and cases, quilt and sham sets and summery dinnerware.

Commenting on the collaboration, Purna Khatau, creative director and co-founder of Rhode, said in a statement: “This collection is full of inspiration from our travels and intended to mix and match unabashedly. It was such an incredible process to collaborate with West Elm and bring our signature prints to life with their team.”

Day Kornbluth, president at West Elm, added: “We are excited to share this capsule collaboration with Rhode, which brings their signature print voice to bedding, linens and entertaining pieces for the home.”