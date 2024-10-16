Rhone signs multi-year partnership with the NBA

Rhone, the performance lifestyle brand dedicated to championing mental fitness, has signed a multi-year global marketing partnership with the National Basketball Association (NBA).

To kickstart the collaboration, Rhone has enlisted NBA Champion and five-time All-Star Kevin Love as a brand ambassador to launch a campaign designed to raise awareness around mental and physical wellbeing.

The campaign launched this week to inspire viewers to prioritise their mental health as part of Rhone’s mission to positively impact over 100 million lives.

In addition, Rhone will introduce custom content on the NBA Fitness platform, a digital content initiative within the NBA App focused on health and fitness, to uplift both physical and emotional resilience by promoting the importance of this across various channels, reaching millions of NBA athletes, coaches, and fans alike.

Rhone chose Love, who plays for the Miami Heat, as he has been open about his challenges with anxiety through his non-profit organisation, the Kevin Love Fund, which works to break the stigma surrounding mental health, offering tools that prioritise this alongside physical health.

Nate Checketts, chief executive at Rhone, said in a statement: "We're thrilled to be partnering with the NBA and Kevin Love. This has been a dream for me since we launched Rhone a decade ago.

“This collaboration represents a powerful opportunity to connect with the dedicated NBA community and champion the importance of mental fitness, of which Kevin is a fierce advocate, together."

The partnership will also feature Rhone’s Commuter shirt, with the brand producing licensed dress shirts featuring NBA and team logos, which will be available to buy in the coming months.

Lisa Piken Koper, head of apparel and sporting goods at the NBA, added: "Rhone has introduced an innovative product and a new category for the league that fittingly supports the NBA's active fanbase.

"Our collaboration with Rhone stems from our shared mission in helping advance both physical and mental well-being, which we look forward to building upon through Rhone's custom content across NBA Fitness."