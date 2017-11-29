Richard Anderson named ‘Best Tailor’

Richard Anderson of Savile Row has been named the ‘Best Tailor’ at the sixth annual Mayfair awards, which took place earlier this week in London.

The Mayfair Awards highlights and celebrates the creativity and talent of businesses and individuals of those based in Mayfair across categories covering retail, art, events, and charitable.

Anderson was one of the first bespoke tailors to open a store on Savile Row for around 50 years and he beat out competition from Henry Poole, Anderson and Sheppard, Dege and Skinner, Norton and Sons and Kathryn Sargent.

Commenting on his win, Anderson, said: “I wanted to make the store less daunting for guys my age. Some of the older companies – as fabulous as they are – are a little intimidating. I wanted to do away with that.

“Our shop is very white, modern and busy but without sacrificing the quality of cut, make and service. Those three things we maintained and made better, if anything, but put it in a more modern and contemporary surrounding.”

Previous tailors to have won the accolade has included Gieves and Hawkes in 2015, Turnbull and Asser in 2013, and Anderson and Sheppard in 2012.

Saville Row was further celebrated when the Savile Row Bespoke Association was awarded with the Outstanding Contribution to Mayfair accolade.

Other winner’s at the 2017 Mayfair awards included Gucci winning ‘Best Fashion Boutique’, while Chloé was named ‘Best New Retailer’ and Van Cleef and Arpels picked up the ‘Best Jeweller’ award.

Image: courtesy of Richard Anderson