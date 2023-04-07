Richard Quinn unveils capsule collection inspired by jockey silks for charity

British fashion designer Richard Quinn has teamed up with the UK’s largest horse racing organisation, The Jockey Club, to create a one-of-a-kind capsule collection inspired by the jockey silks of previous Grand National winners.

The three-piece collection of bespoke couture garments, commissioned by The Jockey Club, was unveiled ahead of this year’s Grand National race at Aintree Racecourse to raise money for its charity partner the Alder Hey Hospital.

The pieces pay homage to the red and gold of three-time Grand National winner Red Rum, the white and blue colours of 1981 hero Aldaniti and the yellow and green hooped silks of legendary racehorse owner JP McManus, whose Minella Times made history in 2021 by helping Rachael Blackmore become the first female jockey to win the race.

Image: The Jockey Club; collaboration with Richard Quinn

Each of the looks has been tailored to three of the Grand National’s high-profile ambassadors, Rachel Blackmore, Laura Wright, and Natasha Jonas, who were all photographed in the outfits at three of Aintree Racecourse’s most recognisable locations - The Weighing Room, McCoys Museum and the 1750 hospitality suite overlooking the track to promote the garments for auction.

Blackmore, the first female winner of the Grand National, is seen wearing the green and gold colours she carried to victory with horse Minella Times, reimagined in a classic Quinn silhouette with a dramatic hooped opera coat, a velour bodysuit and a boned satin bodice.

Image: The Jockey Club; collaboration with Richard Quinn

Soprano Wright sports a silk, bell-sleeved bodysuit and cape in the colours of Red Rum, who remains the only three-time winner of the Grand National, triumphing in 1973, 1974 and 1977, which she will wear on April 15 to perform the national anthem at this year’s race.

The final look is worn by World champion boxer Jonas and is a navy and white Aldaniti-inspired cocktail dress, complete with opera gloves to reflect the essence of the 1980s.

Commenting on the collection, Quinn said in a statement: “It’s been an honour to work on this collection for The Randox Grand National, pairing my love of British heritage with my passion for mastering unique patterns to encapsulate something special.

“Tying inspiration from the jockey’s silks with ’70s, ’80s, and 2000s haute couture allowed me to be fluid with my designs. Although a capsule collection focused on horseracing’s history, each is timeless in its own right. I’m so pleased the proceeds will go to such a great local cause.”

Image: The Jockey Club; collaboration with Richard Quinn

The Richard Quinn capsule will be auctioned during Aintree’s Ladies Day, The Style Awards on April 14.

Image: The Jockey Club; collaboration with Richard Quinn