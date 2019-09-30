Rick Owens and Veja team up for sustainable sneakers

American fashion designer Rick Owens and French footwear brand Veja have joined forces to launch a sustainable-focused running sneaker.

Designed by both studios, the collaboration brings together the innovative technologies from the Veja Running project and Rick Owens’ trademark attitude, with the sneakers available in butter-beige, black and exclusive “dust” grey. The Rick Owens detail can be seen in the bicolor tone-on-tone “V”, the double bands and the back loop signed by Veja.

The sole of the sneaker is 45 percent bio-based and composed of banana oil, sugar cane and rice husk. It is supplemented by an L-FOAM cushion made out of 50 percent Brazilian natural rubber. The 3D-knit - which is made from recycled plastic bottles - shapes the shoe and makes it seamless and breathable.

The sneakers are available on the Veja website for 250 euros.

“I have absolutely no authority to promote sustainability, but I do endorse the idea of thoughtful living and planning for the future with kindness in mind. We all gotta start somewhere,” Owens said in a statement.