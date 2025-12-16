Rick Owens bans fur from future collections

Just days after launching a protest campaign against Rick Owens, the Coalition to Abolish the Fur Trade (CAFT) has confirmed that the American designer has committed to not using fur in future collections.

In an email, Owens, together with his Parisian business entity Owenscorp, told CAFT that the company has been working to reduce and eventually eliminate the production of fur in its processes “over the past decide”.

“We will not engage in fur production in the future,” the statement, which also now appears on the brand’s website, continued.

According to CAFT, Rick Owens’ online store has further removed the mink and beaver fur handbags it had been selling.

The organisation launched a five-day protest campaign against Rick Owens last week, after the news that global publisher Hearst Magazines was to enact a fur ban across its platforms.

CAFT went ahead with protests across London, Los Angeles and New York City, during which activists directly addressed Owenscorp CEO Daniela Soto Beltran and Owens’ collaborator Tyrone Dylan.

Owens now joins a growing line of luxury designers and fashion industry giants cutting fur from their propositions. This year alone, Condé Nast, New York Fashion Week and Australian Fashion Week each made commitments regulating the use of fur on their respective platforms.