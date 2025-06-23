Rietveld Academie fashion show 2025 redefines the catwalk

On 9 June, the Rietveld Academie’s Fashion department held its annual graduation show at De Hallen Studio’s in Amsterdam, presenting work from twelve graduating designers.

This year’s show broke from tradition by blurring the line between audience and model—inviting visitors to become part of the performance and challenging established fashion show hierarchies.

Collections explored themes of the body, movement, materiality, and identity, reflecting both everyday experiences and abstract concepts. The presentation underscored the department’s emphasis on experimental, socially engaged fashion practices.

The event was supported by the Keep an Eye Foundation, Meester Koetsier Foundation, Stichting van Stigt-ing, and De Hallen Studio's.