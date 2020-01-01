Rihanna and Adam Selman collaborate for Savage x Fenty

Rihanna is collaborating with the designer behind her famous CFDA Awards naked dress, Adam Selman, for the next Savage x Fenty collection. The collection will launch just in time for Valentine's Day.

It's no secret that Rihanna's lingerie line has had a stellar year. The brand's runway show during New York Fashion Week was arguably one of the most talked about shows in NYFW history, and they also closed out 50 million dollars in fundraising.

"I think Rihanna and I have such a great, fluid way of working together. She really trusts me, and I really look to her because she's so ahead of the pulse. She's always so instinctual about fashion — that drives me to make sure that I'm impressing her with something uniquely different," Selman said to Fashionista. "Because of that pressure and because of the past, I don't really feel that pressure [with this collection] because we've worked together so much."

The two have been working on the collaboration for a year and a half. Selman recently made the move from doing ready-to-wear to more sportswear and athleisure, and lingerie is a perfect step in his transition. Who better to collaborate with than the woman who helped put him on the map.

The collection officially drops today, with additional drops of the collection happening through April of this year. The collection is a total of 19 pieces, with price points ranging from 16 dollars to 84 dollars.

photo: via Savagex.com