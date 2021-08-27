Rihanna confirms Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 show

Rihanna struts around in a daring sequin halterneck with a city skyline backdrop for the teaser video confirming that volume three of the Savage x Fenty show is officially on its way.

Airing exclusively through Amazon Prime Video, the show is now in its third consecutive year as fans prepare themselves for the new edition of the grand production. The brand’s new line of lingerie and loungewear will be presented at the nontraditional fashion event and will be available globally after it ends.

In the video shared to the stars Instagram, fans got a sneak peek of what could be to come, with lots of sparkles, fishnets and jewels draped over Rihanna herself. Other videos shared through the Savage x Fenty account show glimpses of New York City and distorted views of Rihanna through the window of a building while wearing what looks to be lingerie.

The singer turned designer’s shows have become known for their celebrity lineups, incredible spectacles and highly demanded garments. Last year, volume two featured performances by Normani and Lizzo, with Paris Hilton and drag stars Shea Coulee and Gigi Goode also in the mix. Tops models Bella Hadid, Cara Delevigne and Soo Joo Park have also become regular faces at the event.

Each edition has been inclusive of all sizes and genders with diverse casts and collections that aim to listen to the singer’s fan base and deliver on their demands. Size ranges are wide and, as of last year, the brand further carries menswear.

Earlier in the year, Rihanna faced uncertainty in the future of her creative venture when LVMH, a Fenty investor, announced it would be putting the brand on hold, with critics suggesting the label missed the mark on consumer needs. The fashion conglomerate did state it would continue to back Fenty’s cosmetics and lingerie lines, focusing on the better performing sectors to bring about brand development.

Products in the upcoming collection will be available to purchase through both the Amazon Prime website and Savage x Fenty’s official website once the show has aired. Fans can watch the production on Amazon Prime Video on September 24.